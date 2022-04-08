Alex Chow retires as Aquis Entertainment non-executive director

Chow said the continued Covid-19 lockdowns in Hong Kong have made it difficult for him to continue his involvement with the group..

Australia.- Aquis Entertainment, the operator of Casino Canberra, has reported through a company filing that Alex Chow will retire as non-executive director. According to the company, his decision comes as a result of continued Covid-19 lockdowns in his home country, Hong Kong, which have made it difficult for Chow to continue his desired level of involvement with the group.

Chow said: “with the recent appointment of Mark Purtill to the Board of Directors, I am confident that my areas of expertise are well covered within the group, and I can retire from the Board proud of what we have achieved over the past number of years in very difficult circumstances.

“I wish the company every success for the future, and I know that the continuing Directors are very competent to continue with the plans we have set and implemented over recent years.”

Russell Shields, Aquis Entertainment chairman added: “While I am sorry to see Alex go, I can certainly sympathise with the technological challenges he has been experiencing.

“Alex’s input over the years has been very valuable, we have been through some interesting times together as a result of Covid-19 and I wish him all the very best for the future”.

The company has not yet defined who will be Chow’s replacement.

Aquis Entertainment revenue up 33% in 2021

As previously reported by Focus Gaming News, Aquis Entertainment posted revenue of $25.2m, up 33 per cent year-on-year, for 2021. EBITDA for the year was a profit of $3.3m after Casino Canberra was allowed to reopen on a limited basis on October 29.