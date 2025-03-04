AIBC Awards brings successful Dubai summit to a close
The ceremony was held at the InterContinental Hotel Dubai Festival City’s Al Baraha Ballroom.
Press release.- The AIBC Awards gala, powered by Fastex, recognised industry superstars, handing out 26 awards in a ceremony held at the InterContinental Hotel Dubai Festival City’s sumptuous Al Baraha Ballroom.
From Fast Track’s win for the best AI solution to the surprise appearance of legendary footballer Gregory Van der Wiel to collect the Best Crypto Operator 2025 award on behalf of 1X, the awards shine a light on the industry’s sharpest minds and most forward-thinking companies.
A well-deserved accolade also went to Dr. Al Ansari, who was recognised for his visionary leadership in advancing Web3 through RAK DAO, a pioneering hub for digital asset innovation in the UAE.
Taking place on the final evening of the event and hosted by Olga Yaroshevsky and David Ozi Borg, the awards served as a platform to showcase groundbreaking businesses and solutions exhibited this year, spotlighting top-tier industry leadership and creativity and reinforcing the sector’s commitment to innovation and excellence.
The winners are:
Best Media in Tech 2025 – powered by Codego
Winner: Web3TV
Best Sports & Tech Project 2025 – powered by P logiQ
Winner: EX Sports
Best AI Solution 2025 – powered by Triggy
Winner: Fast Track
Best Blockchain Game 2025 – powered by ALT5
Winner: Blum.io
Digital Entrepreneur 2025 – powered by Xanada
Winner: Sara Al Madani
Best Payment Provider 2025 – powered by Chili Partners
Winner: ALT 5
Best Affiliate Software 2025 – powered by Lala Stars
Winner: Partner Matrix
Best Marketing Campaign 2025 – powered by Partner Matrix
Winner: “AsTral” by LalaStarts Affiliate Program
Best SEO Affiliate 2025 – powered by Amo Partners
Winner: IWA Solution
Best Affiliate Program 2025 – powered by Viva partners
Winner: V.Legends
Best Crypto Payment Solution 2025 – powered by Payment Center
Winner: PassimPay
Best Affiliate 2025 – powered by V.Legend
Winner: Private Inc.
Best Aggregator 2025 – powered by Win8
Winner: ALEA
Best Telegram Platform 2025 – powered by IWA Solution Usearch
Winner: GGR Global
Best Platform Provider 2025 – powered by Win8
Winner: NuxGame
Industry Rising Star 2025 – powered by PassimPay
Winner: Extendy
Outstanding Contribution to AI & Blockchain 2025 – powered by Mascot
Winner: Dr Sameer Al Ansari
Best Studio 2025 – powered by Vatan Platform
Winner: BGaming
Best E-Sports Product 2025 – powered by Growe
Winner: Oddin.gg
Best New Game 2025 – powered by InOut
Winner: Galaxsys
Best Live Platform Provider 2025 – powered by 0xprocessing
Winner: Winfinity
Best Sports Provider 2025 – powered by Oddin.gg
Winner: Fastex
Best Operator 2025 – powered by Alea
Winner: VBet
Best Crypto Operator 2025 – powered by Nux
Winner: 1X
Best Sports Operator 2025 – powered by 22
Winner: MLB
Outstanding Contribution to the Industry 2025 – SOFTSWISS
Winner: Dmitriy Punin