AGEM Index up 9.8% in June

Ten of the 12 AGEM Index companies saw stock price increases in June.

Asia.- The AGEM Index rose by 93.79 points in June to reach 1,050.77. That’s a 9.8 per cent increase compared from the previous month. Compared to last year, the index was up by 239.38 points.

The positive performance was driven by stock price increases for 10 out of the 12 AGEM Index companies. International Game Technology PLC saw a 30 per cent rise, resulting in a 41.88-point gain for the index.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited’s stock price rose by 4.2 per cent, adding 25.30 points to the index. Meanwhile Agilysys fell 7.7 per cent leading to a 2.92-point loss for the AGEM Index.

All three major U.S. stock indices saw growth in June 2023. The NASDAQ rose by 6.6 per cent, the S&P 500 by 6.5 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average by 4.5 per cent compared to the previous month.