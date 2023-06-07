AGEM Index down 1.5% in May

Compared to one year ago, the index was up 73.87 points.

Asia.- The AGEM Index fell by 1.5 per cent month-on-month to 956.98 in May. Compared to the same month last year, the index was up by 8.4 per cent or 73.87 points. Six out of the 12 AGEM Index companies saw their stock prices rise, contributing positively to the index, while six contributed negatively.

Konami Corp. and Crane NXT, Co. were the top contributors to the monthly index, with gains of 10.5 per cent and 11.1 per cent, respectively. International Game Technology PLC was the bigger negative contributor, with a loss of 12.8 per cent.

The three major US stock indices ended May 2023 with mixed results. The tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite rose 5.8 per cent, while the more diversified S&P 500 Index gained 0.2 per cent. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.5 per cent.