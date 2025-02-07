AGEM Index up 4.2% in January

Eight of the 12 AGEM Index companies saw stock price increases.

Asia.- The AGEM Index reached 1,630.00 points in January. That’s an increase of 65.18 points or 4.2 per cent compared to the previous month. In year-on-year terms, the index rose 39.5 per cent, or 461.90 points.

Eight of the 12 AGEM Index companies saw stock price decreases, leaving four negative contributions to the index. Aristocrat Leisure Limited was the largest positive contributor with a 10.5 per cent increase in stock price. Meanwhile, Crane NXT’s stock price increased by 9.9 per cent, leading to a 9.19-point increase for the index and Agilysys stock price decreased by 31.5 per cent, leading to a 20.22-point loss.

Source: AGEM Index.

In 2024, the AGEM Index rose by 34 per cent. It was the fifth-highest growing year since the index began in 2005.

Created by the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM), the index lists 12 global gaming suppliers. Nine are based in the United States and are listed on the NYSE, Nasdaq, or OTC market, while two are listed on the Australian exchange and one on the Tokyo exchange. The index is calculated using the month-end stock price of each company, adjusted for dividends and splits, and is weighted based on an estimated market capitalisation.