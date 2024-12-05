AGEM Index up 8.3% in November

Nine of the 12 AGEM Index companies saw stock price increases.

Asia.- The AGEM Index reached 1,644.36 points in November 2024. That’s an increase of 126.17 points or 8.3 per cent sequentially and 555.36 points or 51 per cent in year-on-year terms. It was the third-largest monthly increase since the index was established in 2005.

Nine of the 12 AGEM Index companies saw stock price increases, resulting in nine positive contributions and three negative. Aristocrat Leisure Limited was the largest positive contributor, with a 10.1 per cent increase in its stock price. Meanwhile, Agilysys stock price increased by 34.3 per cent. International Game Technology was the largest negative contributor. A 5.4 per cent decrease resulted in a 5.03-point loss to the Index.

In the first 11 months of the year, four ranked among the top 10 largest monthly increases in the history of the index, including May, which saw the second-highest growth behind only November 2020, when the index rose by 136.41 points.

The AGEM Index, created by the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM), consists of 12 global gaming suppliers from around the world. Nine of the suppliers are based in the United States and are listed on the NYSE, Nasdaq, or OTC market, while two are listed on the Australian exchange and one on the Tokyo exchange.

The index is calculated using the month-end stock price of each company, adjusted for dividends and splits, and is weighted based on an estimated market capitalisation.