AGEM Index up 11.4% in May

Eight of the 12 AGEM Index companies saw stock price increases in May.

Asia.- The AGEM Index reached 1,235.62 points in May 2024. That’s an increase of 126.56 points or 11.4 per cent from April and 278.64 points or 29.1 per cent in year-on-year terms.

Eight of the 12 AGEM Index companies saw stock price increases, resulting in eight positive and three negative contributions to the index. Aristocrat Leisure Limited was the largest positive contributor, with a 12.6 per cent increase in its stock price. Meanwhile, Konami Corp. saw its stock price increase by 14.8 per cent.

The largest negative contributor to the index was Everi Holdings, with an 11.5 per cent decrease in its stock price, which resulted in a 1.59-point loss to the AGEM Index. International Game Technology saw no change.