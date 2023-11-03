AGEM Index down 4.2% in October

The index was up 164.71 points on last year.

Eight of the 12 AGEM Index companies saw stock price decreases.

Asia.- The AGEM Index decreased by 44.35 points to 1,011.35 in October. This represented a 4.2 per cent decrease compared to the previous month. In contrast to the same period last year, the index was up by 164.71 points, or 19.5 per cent.

Last month, eight out of the 12 AGEM Index companies saw a decrease in its stock prices. Aristocrat Leisure Limited saw a 5.7 per cent decrease resulting in a loss of 28.68 points for the index. International Game Technology PLC saw a 16.2 per cent decline, leading to a 20.94-point loss.

Agilysys made the most prominent positive contribution. With a 29.7 per cent increase in its stock price, the company added 16.44 points. This was attributed to Agilysys’ second-quarter financial results with a 22.8 per cent year-over-year increase in net revenue.