AGEM Index up 5.5% in August

Seven of the 12 AGEM Index companies saw stock price increases.

Asia.- The AGEM Index reached 1,502.26 points in August 2024. That’s an increase of 78.77 points or 5.5 per cent from July and 395.19 points or 35.7 per cent in year-on-year terms.

Seven of the 12 AGEM Index companies saw stock price increases, resulting in seven positive contributions and five negative contributions to the index. Konami was the largest positive contributor, with a 15.2 per cent increase in its stock price. Meanwhile, Aristocrat Leisure Limited saw its stock price increase by 0.9 per cent.

The largest negative contribution to the index was sourced to Crane NXT. A 6.6 per cent decrease in its stock price resulted in a 5.37-point loss to the AGEM Index.