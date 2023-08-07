AGEM Index up 4.1% in July

The index was up 230.33 points on last year.

Ten of the 12 AGEM Index companies saw stock price increases in July.

Asia.- The AGEM Index rose by 43.4 points in July to reach 1,094.16. That’s a 4.1 per cent increase when compared to the previous month. In year-on-year terms, the index was up by 230.33 points or 26.7 per cent.

A 13.06-point increase in the monthly index was attributed to Konami Corp., whose stock price increased 6 per cent. Aristocrat Leisure Limited saw its stock price rise by 1.6 per cent, leading the index to gain 9.67 points. Inspire Entertainment, Inc. contributed the most negative points with a 14.4 per cent decrease in its stock price leading to a 1.1-point loss.

All three major US stock indices saw growth in July 2023. The NASDAQ rose by 4 per cent, the S&P 500 by 3.1 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average by 3.4 per cent compared to the previous month.