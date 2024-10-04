AGEM Index up 3.4% in September

Six of the 12 AGEM Index companies saw stock price increases.

Asia.- The AGEM Index reached 1,552.59 points in September 2024. That’s an increase of 50.33 points or 3.4 per cent sequentially and 496.89 points or 47.1 per cent in year-on-year terms.

Six of the 12 AGEM Index companies saw stock price increases, resulting in six positive contributions and six negative contributions to the index. Konami was the largest positive contributor, with a 10.7 per cent increase in its stock price. Meanwhile, Light & Wonder was the largest negative contributor. A 17.4 per cent decrease in stock price resulted in a 35.17-point loss to the AGEM Index.

The AGEM Index, created by the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM), consists of 12 global gaming suppliers from around the world. Nine of these suppliers are based in the United States and are listed on the NYSE, Nasdaq, or OTC market, while two are listed on the Australian exchange and one on the Tokyo exchange.

The index is calculated using the month-end stock price of each company, adjusted for dividends and splits, and is weighted based on an estimated market capitalization.