AGEM Index up 2.7% in April

Asia.- The AGEM Index increased by 2.7 per cent month-on-month to 971.52 in April. Compared to the same month last year, the index was up by 12.7 per cent or 109.10 points. Six out of the 12 AGEM Index companies saw their stock prices rise, contributing positively to the index, while six contributed negatively.

Crane NXT gained a 20.1 per cent increase in stock price after launching as an independent, publicly traded company, leading to a 12.39-point gain to the index. Konami Corp’s stock price rose by 10.2 per cent, contributing to an 11.16-point gain for the index. Everi Holdings Inc saw an 11.4 per cent decrease in stock price, resulting in a 3.54-point loss.

In April 2023, all three major US stock indices experienced month-over-month increases for the second consecutive period. The Dow Jones Industrial Average grew by 2.5 per cent from March, while the S&P 500 increased by 1.5 per cent. The NASDAQ saw only a 0.04 per cent increase.