AGEM Index down 9% in April

Two of the 12 AGEM Index companies saw stock price increases in April.

Asia.- The AGEM Index decreased by 109.86 points to 1,109.06 in April 2024. That’s a 9 per cent decrease from March and a rise of 137.54 points in year-on-year terms. Two of the 12 companies in the AGEM Index saw stock price increases, resulting in two positive contributions and 10 negative contributions.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited stock decreased by 7.2 per cent, resulting in a loss of 37.06 points for the index. Light & Wonder decreased by 12.6 per cent, leading to a loss of 27.73 points. On the positive side, Transact Technologies‘ stock price increased by 2.1 per cent, resulting in a gain of 0.03 points for the Index.