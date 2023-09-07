AGEM Index up 1.2% in August

The index was up 275.57 points on last year.

Seven of the 12 AGEM Index companies saw stock price increases in August.

Asia.- The AGEM Index rose by 12.91 points to 1,107.07 in August. That’s a 1.2 per cent increase compared to the previous month. In year-on-year terms, the index was up by 275.57 points or 33.1 per cent.

Seven of the 12 AGEM Index companies saw positive stock price gains, while five saw declines. Light & Wonder’s stock rose 9.1 per cent: a 15.10-point gain for the index. Konami Corp rose 6.1 per cent, contributing a 6.99-point gain. On the flip side, International Game Technology saw a 5.4 per cent drop, generating an 8.16-point loss.

All three major US stock indices registered monthly losses last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, NASDAQ, and S&P 500 declined by 2.4 per cent, 2.2 per cent and 1.8 per cent, respectively.