AGEM Index down 3.3% in March

Asia.- The AGEM Index decreased by 42.18 points to 1,218.92 in March 2024. That’s a 3.3 per cent decrease from February and a rise of 273.11 points, or 28.9 per cent, in year-on-year terms.

Five of the 12 companies in the AGEM Index saw stock price increases, resulting in five positive contributions and seven negative. Aristocrat Leisure Limited was the largest negative contributor, with an 8 per cent decline in its stock price. International Game Technology stock fell by 16.9 per cent, causing the index to lose 19.91 points. Crane NXT made the biggest positive contribution with a 6.0 per cent stock price increase.