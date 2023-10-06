AGEM Index down 4.6% in September

The index was up 315.92 points on last year.

All but one of the 12 AGEM Index companies saw stock price decreases.

Asia.- The AGEM Index declined by 51.38 points to 1,055.70 in September. This decline represents a 4.6 per cent decrease compared to the previous month. However, when compared to the same period last year, the index was up 315.92 points or 42.7 per cent.

Last month, 11 out of the 12 AGEM Index companies saw a decrease in their stock prices. Konami Corp. saw a 6.7 per cent decrease while Light & Wonder saw its stock price drop by 7 per cent, contributing to an 11.50-point reduction in the index.

Ainsworth Game Technology was the lone positive contribution to the index. The company experienced a 5.2 per cent increase in its stock price, contributing a gain of 0.24 points.

September 2023 witnessed declines across all three major US stock indices. The NASDAQ saw 5.8 per cent decrease, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 4.9 per cent and 3.5 per cent, respectively.