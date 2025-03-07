ACMA warns Foxtel for breaching gambling ad rules

The regulator took issue with a virtual banner promoting a gambling operator.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has issued a warning to Foxtel cable television over a virtual banner promoting a gambling operator. It said the banner during an AFL match between Port Adelaide and Essendon in April 2024 was broadcast without an adequate responsible gambling message.

Under the subscription television code of practice, gambling advertisements shown during broadcasts of live sports must be accompanied by a responsible gambling message.

A virtual banner promoting a gambling operator was broadcast during an AFL match without an adequate responsible gambling message. Source: ACMA.

Authority member Carolyn Lidgerwood said: “These messages must emphasise the potential harms and risks of gambling if it is not undertaken responsibly. An 18+ logo on its own is not an adequate responsible gambling message.”

Foxtel says it acted quickly to add a message and would train its staff on regulatory requirements. It said it would provide a report to the regulator on steps taken to ensure gambling ads contain sufficient responsible gambling messages.

In February, the ACMA issued a request for Australian internet service providers (ISPs) to block eight more gambling websites for violations of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001. The sites are JokaRoom, AUDPokies888, Aura Play, Instant Casino, Leon, Rich Papa, UUSpin and Wild Pokies.