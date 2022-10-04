3,198 POGO workers apply for police clearance to continue working

The Philippine National Police has reported that 3,198 workers have applied for police clearance as authorities crack down on illegal activities linked to the industry.

The Philippines.- As the debate continues over whether Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) should be banned, 3,198 workers linked to the industry have applied to the Philippine National Police (PNP) for authorisation to continue working.

The requests were made days after it was revealed that the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) had revoked the licences of 175 POGOs.

According to the Philippine News Agency, PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin said: “As of Sept. 27 and 28, an additional 297 POGO workers availed the national police clearance processed by DIDM (Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management) team, making a total of 3,198 police clearances issued to POGO workers as of Oct. 3.”

To streamline procedures, authorities are developing a documentation mechanism for POGO workers. The objective is to establish a registration and monitoring system to ensure they comply with regulations and government requirements.

In related news, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) has said it is working with the Chinese Embassy in Manila to deport 331 Chinese nationals who were arrested last month in Pasig City and Pampanga. Officers say the Chinese citizens were illegally employed by online gambling operators. The BI has also started checking the status of 48,782 foreigners whose visas have been cancelled or revoked by PAGCOR.

In September, Justice secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said that starting from October 1, the government would deport 281 Chinese citizens who were illegally employed by online gambling operators. The Philippines also expects 3,000 to 4,000 more to be repatriated by mid-October.