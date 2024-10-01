3 men arrested for allegedly throwing a grenade at Cambodian casino

The incident took place at the Thmar Pich casino.

Cambodia.- A group of people reportedly fired seven shots and threw a grenade at a security guard at the entrance of a Thmar Pich Casino, in Kam Samnor Krom Village, Leuk Dek District, Kandal Provinceon, on Thursday (September 26). The device did not explode.

Police made three arrests. It is believed that some involved fled. Khmer Times reported that the security guard was injured guard but was out of danger. Those arrested have been identified as Meas Oun, Tang Young Vieng and Nguyen Yi, the first is Cambodian while the other two are Vietnamese. Police are looking for three other Vietnamese men.

