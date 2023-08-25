21 arrested in police raid on alleged illegal casino in Melbourne

The business allegedly had a minimum AU$8000 buy-in.

Australia.- Police have arrested 21 people in a raid on an alleged illegal high-end casino at a factory in Truganina, Melbourne. The casino reportedly required a minimum buy-in of AU$8000 and hosted up to 50 players per night.

The unlicensed establishment also allegedly operated a bar offering alcohol. Police say they seized cash, drugs, alcohol and gaming equipment. They used sniffer dogs and the assistance of the police drone unit. Staff from the Gaming and Casino Control Commission were part of the operation.

One of those arrested, aged 35 years old, is alleged to be the operator. He is expected to face charges related to unauthorised gambling, advertising such activities and violating liquor regulations. The other 20 people are said to have been players and may be charged with offences such as being in an unauthorised gambling establishment, consuming alcohol on unlicensed premises and drug possession.

In the state of Victoria, engaging in unauthorised gambling carries potential penalties of two years imprisonment or a fine of up to AU$192,000.

