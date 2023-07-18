1xBet will participate in the SiGMA Asia 2023 world exhibition

1xBet will compete for trophies in four categories at the SiGMA Asia Awards 2023.

1xBet will showcase its products and contend for prestigious gambling awards at SiGMA Asia 2023.

Press release.- The global betting company 1xBet will take part in SiGMA Asia 2023, one of the world’s largest gambling industry exhibitions. The betting brand has also become the event sponsor.

This year’s show will be on July 19 – 22 at the SMX Convention Center, Manila’s largest exhibition centre.

“SiGMA Asia 2023 is one of the most significant exhibitions in which we had the honour to participate, and we are pleased to be among the most successful gambling industry representatives. Our task is to adequately present our product and discuss new development opportunities with our colleagues and partners,” 1xBet representatives said.

For new affiliates, the reliable bookmaker has prepared new offers. Also, 1xBet business partners will get a lot of exciting information about the brand and the affiliate program features.

At the exhibition, the SiGMA Asia Awards 2023 gambling prize will be awarded. This year, 1xBet will compete for trophies in four categories: Affiliate Program of the Year, E-sport Provider of the Year, Online Operator of the Year, and Sportsbook Operator of the Year.