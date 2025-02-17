1xAffiliates to take part in Affiliate World Dubai exhibition

The 1xAffiliates team invites visitors to booth B14.

Press release.- 1xAffiliates team will participate in Affiliate World Dubai, one of the year’s biggest events for affiliate marketing. The forum will be held on February 26-27 in Dubai, UAE, with over 7,500 participants from 110 countries.

1xAffiliates has become a Diamond Sponsor of the summit, and visitors can meet with representatives of the global company at booth B14. 1xAffiliates top managers will be happy to discuss the latest trends in affiliate marketing and the opportunities available to both old and new partners through the brand’s affiliate program.

How to increase conversions and profits? What exclusive approaches can help solve current challenges? How to make collaboration as effective as possible? Answers to these and other questions will be available soon in Dubai.

The 1xAffiliates team will give away an iPhone 16 and AirPods Max among the visitors at the booth. The draws will take place on February 26 and 27 at 3:00 PM. 1xAffiliates team has also prepared exciting activities for its partners.

The 1xAffiliates team sees events of this scale as a unique opportunity to strengthen existing partnerships and build new connections in one of the key regions for the company’s business. Such events contribute to steady progress in partner relations and the entire industry’s growth. The 1xAffiliates program has over 100,000 partners from dozens of countries. They have access to unique marketing tools and a vast collection of promo materials that help achieve high conversion rates. Automatic payouts are available every week, and partners can use over 200 payment systems for commission withdrawals. A personal approach to each partner and prompt consultations attract new participants to the program.