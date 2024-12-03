1xAffiliates invites everyone to the Affiliate World Asia conference

The company will participate in the event and will anticipate its big plans in the region.

Press release.- 1xAffiliates has announced its participation in Affiliate World Asia, the most prestigious regional forum in the field of effective marketing. The conference will take place on December 4 and 5 in Bangkok. The 1xAffiliates team has prepared a warm welcome for all visitors to booth D11 and will do everything to ensure that attendees will be satisfied not only with the professional side of the event.

After all the business is done, visitors to their booth will enjoy the excitement of prize drawings: Apple’s flagship gadgets, branded merchandise and other gifts. The main prize of the first day will be an iPhone 16, and the second – Apple AirPods Max headphones. The drawings will be held at 16:00. To become a participant, go to the hostess and leave your business card. Also, during the day, attendees can enjoy the cosy atmosphere at the bar with coffee, cocktails, and other treats.

“We’re looking forward to meeting partners – both proven and potential. We plan to share our experience and discuss potential collaborations. Our team has prepared a product presentation at the highest level. It can’t be otherwise: Asia is the most populated region in the world and it continues to develop fast. We have big plans on this continent,” a 1xAffiliates representative shared his expectations.

See also: 1x Affiliates team will take part in The SPiCE India and Sri Lanka Merger!

Those who have been cooperating with the global bookmaker for a long time are well aware of the advantages of our affiliate program. The 1xPartners affiliate program is one of the best in the industry and was recognized at the last SBC Awards. The program unites over 100,000 affiliates around the world and enjoys more than 3,000,000 users. Their key advantages are:

Up to 65 per cent of registered users get converted into the first depositors.

Commission of up to 50 per cent for every referred registered customer.

Automatic weekly commission payouts.

Rapidly updated real-time stats.

A personal assistant to help resolve customer issues.

There will be more benefits! Now 1xAffiliates has a welcome offer: 50 per cent off for new partners in Asia!