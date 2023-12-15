180 Chinese nationals deported from the Philippines

China and the Philippines collaborated to repatriate people involved in offshore gambling and scams.

The Philippines.- Chinese and Philippine law enforcement agencies have orchestrated the repatriation of 180 Chinese nationals involved in offshore gambling and online scams. China’s embassy in Manila highlighted its role in verifying the identities of the citizens and facilitating their departure.

Those arrested were apprehended during a raid on a complex in the capital city, Manila, for suspected sex trafficking and online scams. According to authorities, the premise housed nearly 600 people of various nationalities, including Chinese, South Korean, Vietnamese and Filipino nationals.

The Chinese nationals lacked work permits and were found to be participating in online scams. The operation also resulted in the rescue of several women. More foreign nationals detained during the raid are slated for deportation in the coming weeks.

