10 arrested in Thailand for alleged illegal online gambling

Thailand.- Some 10 people have been arrested in Thailand for allegedly being linked to an illegal online gambling website, Tiger24, which reportedly had a turnover of over THB1bn (US$28m).

Police carried out a series of raids in Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Chiang Mai and Sa Kaeo provinces, where investigators reported that the Tiger24 gambling site had established networks.

During a press conference, pol Lt Gen Wattana said the raids were part of an initiative to combat technology-related crimes, especially online gambling. Police seized THB6.75m (US$189,000) in cash, six cars, three motorcycles, eight brand-name bags, 14 mobile phones, three tablets, four laptops, one PC, six brand-name dolls, 216 bank passbooks, 189 ATM cards, and a gun.

Those arrested are facing charges related to colluding in online gambling, encouraging people either directly or indirectly to place bets, and engaging in money laundering. Wattana called for people to report to the police via the 191 hotline or at local police stations if they become aware of any online gambling activities.

A week ago, some 218 people were arrested for alleged involvement in illegal gambling in a dry paddy field in the Ongkharak district of Nakhon Nayok. Police seized 560,570 baht and gambling chips worth over 2m baht (US$0.06m).

According to officers, the gambling den had been operating for nearly a year and taxis, minibuses and vans transported gamblers. Those arrested were taken to Ongkharak police station.

Meanwhile, the Stop Gambling Foundation, along with a group of legal experts, anti-gambling advocates and representatives from various institutions and professional groups, aims to challenge the government’s plan to legalise casinos in entertainment complexes. They aim to collect 50,000 signatures to demand a referendum.

Thanakorn Komkris, secretary-general of the Stop Gambling Foundation, said a petition would be submitted to the Election Commission (EC), which would check the eligibility of signees. Komkris said that the cabinet would not be able to reject the petition and would have to set a date. Phumtham Wechayachai, Thailand’s deputy prime minister, has previously dismissed calls for a referendum.

A survey conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) found the majority of Thais to be opposed to the government’s plans to legalise casino entertainment complexes and online gambling.

Former Thai prime minister criticises plan to legalise casinos and online gambling

Former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva criticised the Thai government’s plan to legalise casinos in entertainment complexes as well as online gambling. During a seminar about gambling initiatives, Vejjajiva said the plan was “dangerous” and that online gambling, in particular, would cause a negative social impact by increasing household debts and crime rates.

According to the Bangkok Post, Vejjajiva said casinos would not be beneficial for Thai workers as workers from neighbouring countries would be likely to be hired there.

The draft bill proposes 30-year casino licences with the option for a 10-year renewal. It stipulates that complexes should be located in designated areas and operated by companies registered in Thailand with a minimum paid-up capital of THB10bn (US$283m). A policy panel led by the prime minister and a regulatory agency would oversee the industry. The Council of State is reviewing the draft, after which it will be sent to the House of Representatives for consideration.