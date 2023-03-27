ARC completes acquisition of Arabian Racing Organisation

The company has also signed a new media rights agreement.

UK.- Arena Racing Company (ARC) has acquired the Arabian Racing Organisation (ARO), the only Arabian racing authority in Britain. The organisation runs a programme of Arabian races at British racecourses.

ARO CEO Genny Haynes, racing operations manager Willie McFarland and ARO photographer, media and PR Debbie Burt will still be in charge of the delivery of the organisation’s fixtures for the year.

Haynes said: “We are delighted to confirm this deal with ARC, who have been fantastic supporters of ARO for a number of years, with the majority of our races run on ARC racecourses. ARO is now in a position to develop new commercial revenue streams, with the aim of developing the sport’s profile within the UK.

“The future of our Arabian Group races is now secure, and our aim will be that these races host some of the world’s best Arabians, as well as provide a springboard for our domestic horses to progress.”

Mark Spincer, director of ARC’s racing division, said: “As long-term partners of ARO, we are delighted to take this step to help secure the future of the sport in Britain

“Arabian races have sat alongside a number of our summer fixtures, and we look forward to working with Genny, Willie and Debbie to continue this and look for opportunities to grow the sport over the coming years.”

ARC signs new media right deal

Meanwhile, ARC has sealed a four-year media and data rights agreement with ATR and Ascot Racecourse. Parts of the deal will start on April 1, such as its distribution of images and data from Ascot Racecourse fixtures to retail betting facilities via its betting shop channel The Racing Partnership.

The Racing Partnership distributes live pictures and data from all ARC racecourses, plus content from independent UK racecourses. Newberry will be included from April 1.

ARC CEO Martin Cruddace said: “Alongside the recent addition of Newbury, we are delighted to welcome Ascot Racecourse to The Racing Partnership with this agreement. It goes without saying that their portfolio of top-class fixtures across the year will be a huge asset to TRP and its customers.”

Earlier this month, ARC announced that chairman David Thorpe is to depart the company after nearly nine years in the role. He will step down on April 30.

In November, ARC completed its acquisition of omnichannel content distributor Vermantia, in which it had held a majority stake since March 2018. The company said the acquisition was part of its strategy to build vertically integrated technologies and create a unique global racing offering in global racing.

Last month it announced the launch of a new horse racing tote betting channel ARC Media International (AMI) to provide enhanced exposure for tote betting and an updated service for retail bookmakers.