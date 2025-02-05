Apache Nugget Travel Center & Casino to reopen in New Mexico

The venue will open on February 14.

US.- Apache Nugget Corporation owned by the Jicarilla Apache Nation, has announced that the Apache Nugget Travel Center & Casino near Cuba, in New Mexico, will reopen on February 14. The venue has been closed since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dignitaries from the community, the Jicarilla Apache tribe, and Apache Nugget will attend the reopening ceremony. The venue is located at the intersection of US Highway 550 and State Highway 537. It will feature 80 slot machines, electronic table games, and a sportsbook.

Tony J. Amormino, president and CEO of Apache Nugget Corporation, said: “Our Cuba casino was a popular community hub before the Covid-19 pandemic forced us to close. We’re thrilled to be back and better than ever, delivering the best experience and amenities this side of Las Vegas to the region. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Cuba.”

See also: New Mexico Lottery reports record $51m for scholarship fund in Fiscal Year 2024