Amusnet presents its latest online slot: “20 Vampire Bites”

Press release.- As darkness falls and the hunt begins, Amusnet invites players to step into the eerie world of 20 Vampire Bites—the latest addition to their online slot collection. This hauntingly immersive game brings spine-chilling, giving players even more chances to win under the glow of the moon.

With 11 mysterious symbols spread across 5 reels, the game’s gothic design and atmospheric soundtrack transport players straight into the heart of the vampire’s lair. Players must get ready for expanding wilds, thrilling multipliers, and the suspense of jackpot rewards in this gripping slot adventure.

Expanding Wild: Players must watch out for the Vampire symbol, which is their Wild and appears only on the second, third, fourth and fifth reels to substitute for all symbols on the same reel.

Win Multipliers: Landing 9 of a kind from A or K, or Q, or J on the first, second and third reels multiply the player’s total game win by x3. Landing 12 of a kind from A or K, or Q, or J on the first, second and third reels multiply the player’s total game win by x4. Landing 15 of a kind from A or K, or Q, or J on all reels multiply the player’s total game win by x5. Only the highest multiplier win is paid.

Bonus Spin Mode: During the base game, players can be granted some free bonus spins.

Gamble: This feature allows players to multiply their winnings.

Jackpot Cards: The Jackpot Cards bonus game is triggered at random during the gameplay to allow players to win impressive jackpots.