Altenar serves up improved tennis vertical

The upgraded offering will give operators access to increased in-play opportunities and new micro markets.

Press release.- Altenar has enhanced its sportsbook offering with an upgraded tennis vertical, now featuring official TDI data through a strategic integration with Sportradar.

The recent launch brings fast, live data from ATP and Challenger Tour events, increasing the number of in-play betting opportunities and introducing innovative micro markets. By leveraging Sportradar’s advanced AI and deep tennis data from TDI, Altenar can now process hundreds of thousands of data points from every match, offering a significant boost in betting options for users.

The introduction of micro markets allows users to bet on events with an immediate result, such as next serve, breakpoints or the total number of shots in a point. This new feature is expected to enhance the user experience and drive further engagement, as micro markets have already proven to be successful in soccer and major US sports.

Altenar’s commitment to utilising premium data from official rights holders underlines its focus on delivering a superior sportsbook experience. The improvements aim to boost retention rates for operators, ultimately leading to greater revenue.

Antonis Karakousis, director of Operations at Altenar, said: “This is a pivotal opportunity to achieve our growth ambitions. By integrating cutting-edge tennis data, we are providing unique betting options and the lowest possible latency across all our operators, driving innovation in the industry.”