AIBC Awards brings successful Dubai summit to a close

The ceremony was held at the InterContinental Hotel Dubai Festival City’s Al Baraha Ballroom.

Press release.- The AIBC Awards gala, powered by Fastex, recognised industry superstars, handing out 26 awards in a ceremony held at the InterContinental Hotel Dubai Festival City’s sumptuous Al Baraha Ballroom.

From Fast Track’s win for the best AI solution to the surprise appearance of legendary footballer Gregory Van der Wiel to collect the Best Crypto Operator 2025 award on behalf of 1X, the awards shine a light on the industry’s sharpest minds and most forward-thinking companies.

A well-deserved accolade also went to Dr. Al Ansari, who was recognised for his visionary leadership in advancing Web3 through RAK DAO, a pioneering hub for digital asset innovation in the UAE.

Taking place on the final evening of the event and hosted by Olga Yaroshevsky and David Ozi Borg, the awards served as a platform to showcase groundbreaking businesses and solutions exhibited this year, spotlighting top-tier industry leadership and creativity and reinforcing the sector’s commitment to innovation and excellence.

Gregory Van Der Wiel made a surprise appearance to collect an award on behalf of 1X.

The winners are:

Best Media in Tech 2025 – powered by Codego

Winner: Web3TV

Best Sports & Tech Project 2025 – powered by P logiQ

Winner: EX Sports

Best AI Solution 2025 – powered by Triggy

Winner: Fast Track

Best Blockchain Game 2025 – powered by ALT5

Winner: Blum.io

Digital Entrepreneur 2025 – powered by Xanada

Winner: Sara Al Madani

Best Payment Provider 2025 – powered by Chili Partners

Winner: ALT 5

Best Affiliate Software 2025 – powered by Lala Stars

Winner: Partner Matrix

Best Marketing Campaign 2025 – powered by Partner Matrix

Winner: “AsTral” by LalaStarts Affiliate Program

Best SEO Affiliate 2025 – powered by Amo Partners

Winner: IWA Solution

Best Affiliate Program 2025 – powered by Viva partners

Winner: V.Legends

Best Crypto Payment Solution 2025 – powered by Payment Center

Winner: PassimPay

Best Affiliate 2025 – powered by V.Legend

Winner: Private Inc.

Best Aggregator 2025 – powered by Win8

Winner: ALEA

Best Telegram Platform 2025 – powered by IWA Solution Usearch

Winner: GGR Global

Best Platform Provider 2025 – powered by Win8

Winner: NuxGame

Industry Rising Star 2025 – powered by PassimPay

Winner: Extendy

Outstanding Contribution to AI & Blockchain 2025 – powered by Mascot

Winner: Dr Sameer Al Ansari

Best Studio 2025 – powered by Vatan Platform

Winner: BGaming

Best E-Sports Product 2025 – powered by Growe

Winner: Oddin.gg

Best New Game 2025 – powered by InOut

Winner: Galaxsys

Best Live Platform Provider 2025 – powered by 0xprocessing

Winner: Winfinity

Best Sports Provider 2025 – powered by Oddin.gg

Winner: Fastex

Best Operator 2025 – powered by Alea

Winner: VBet

Best Crypto Operator 2025 – powered by Nux

Winner: 1X

Best Sports Operator 2025 – powered by 22

Winner: MLB

Outstanding Contribution to the Industry 2025 – SOFTSWISS

Winner: Dmitriy Punin