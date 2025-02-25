Adapting and thriving in a changing world, by 1win

In the following article, the 1win team shares the company’s story as a testament to “resilience, adaptability, and the power of visionary leadership.”

Press release.- Over the past year, 1win has experienced extraordinary growth, expanding to over 5,000 and solidifying its position as a leader in the industry. As a key player in the market, 1win has consistently set new standards through innovation, persistence and a strong dedication to excellence.

How it all began: the foundation of 1win

1win wasn’t always the company you know today. In its early days, the brand had a different name, FIRST BET, and its founders debated between naming it “iWin” or “1win.” Ultimately, the choice of “1win” was deliberate, signaling ambition and leadership. The company started with no external investors, relying entirely on internal resources and a strong commitment to its vision.

From the outset, 1win prioritized building a robust team. Remarkably, 70 per cent of today’s key leaders joined before 2020, growing alongside the brand to now lead its transformation and expansion. This internal development laid the groundwork for 1win’s rapid ascent in the industry.

Challenges and the growth mindset

Like any company, 1win has faced its share of obstacles, including financial difficulties, skepticism, and criticism from competitors. Instead of reacting emotionally or engaging in public disputes, the team focused inward, strengthening operations and aligning strategies.

One defining moment came during a financial crunch, which saw the company operating on minimal resources for two months. Yet, through creative problem-solving and teamwork, 1win bounced back stronger. This resilience became a hallmark of the brand’s identity.

Turning crises into opportunities

1win has consistently shown that challenges can be stepping stones for progress. During global economic crises, while many businesses struggled, 1win not only survived but thrived. How? By staying flexible and proactive:

Focus on internal stability: Ensuring timely salaries and operational continuity kept employees motivated and processes running smoothly.

Ensuring timely salaries and operational continuity kept employees motivated and processes running smoothly. Embracing change: The company remained open to new ideas, implementing solutions that turned short-term challenges into long-term advantages.

The company remained open to new ideas, implementing solutions that turned short-term challenges into long-term advantages. Team resilience: 1win’s leadership created an environment where employees feel accountable and supported, encouraging innovation at all levels.

The mindset behind success

1win’s success isn’t just about strategies; it’s about mindset. Leadership at 1win believes in giving employees freedom paired with accountability. Mistakes are seen as opportunities to learn, and every team member is encouraged to think and act like an entrepreneur.

“Our philosophy is simple: trust your people, set clear goals, and then let them take ownership of their work. This approach not only builds confidence but also drives real results,” says Victoria Khromets, Human Resources Director at 1win.

Looking ahead: growth, innovation, and a global vision

Today, 1win is more than just a company — it is a vision for sustainable growth. With a strong operational foundation and an adaptive team, the brand is actively expanding its presence on the global stage.

On February 25, 1win Partners will take the stage at SiGMA Dubai, where Elya Lan, chief business development officer, will deliver an insightful keynote: “1win’s Growth: From Startup to Global Holding”

The presentation will cover:

The company’s journey from a bold startup to an international holding;

Key success metrics, including employee growth from 3,000 to 5,000 in just six months;

The role of internal talent development in building a strong leadership team;

Corporate culture as a driving force for innovation and sustainable growth.

“Our journey proves that success is about people. By investing in our team and fostering a culture of trust, accountability, and ambition, we ensure long-term success,” says Elya Lan.

The team said that as 1win moves forward, its story is a testament to “resilience, adaptability, and the power of visionary leadership.” The company remains committed to pushing boundaries and setting new industry standards.



