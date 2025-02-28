1xAffiliates participated in SiGMA Eurasia 2025

Guests enjoyed productive networking and participated in a giveaway of prizes.

Press release.- The 1xAffiliates team took part in SiGMA Eurasia 2025, one of the biggest gambling forums in the region. The brand sponsored the event and presented its booth

At the booth, 1xAffiliates’ top managers shared insights on market trends and talked about unique earning opportunities with one of the best affiliate programs in the world. Guests enjoyed productive networking, participated in a giveaway of valuable prizes, and had the chance to meet Gregory van der Wiel – a legend of Paris Saint-Germain and the Netherlands’ national team.

1xAffiliates also gifted lucky winners a branded PlayStation 5, tickets to the Paris Saint-Germain’s match with an exclusive opportunity to attend the team’s training session, as well as the French giant’s retro jerseys and stylish merchandise. The star guest, Gregory van der Wiel, presented the grand prize, signed shirts, and took photos with the winners.

Gregory van der Wiel, shared his impressions: “The atmosphere at the 1xAffiliates booth was amazing, and it was a very interesting experience for me. It’s great to see so many people passionate about what they love, as well as to interact with fans and hand out prizes. Thanks to 1xAffiliates and the PSG for the opportunity to be part of this exciting event.”

The event took place from February 23 to 25 at Festival Arena by InterContinental Dubai Festival City (Dubai, UAE) and gathered 14,000 guests, nearly 5,000 affiliates, and more than 300 speakers.

In addition, 1X won the Best Crypto Operator 2025 nomination, beating its competitors based on the decision of an authoritative jury and votes on the prize page.

The 1xAffiliates team thanked the organisers for the high level of the event and the excellent platform for knowledge exchange. According to representatives, the brand’s managers will continue strengthening ties with the professional community and look forward to new meetings at the world’s largest industry exhibitions.