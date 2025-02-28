14,500 turn out for AIBC Eurasia: venue to double in size for 2026

The expo was held in the Festival Arena and celebrated its 5th edition.

Press release.- AIBC Eurasia has come to a close, following a tremendous turnout for its fifth-anniversary event in Dubai. Held once again in the Festival Arena, a top-notch expo centre just off the Dubai creek in Festival City, the event, which is celebrating its fifth edition, welcomed 14,500 delegates from across the globe.

The venue is set to double in size next year, allowing the event to increase its footprint and accommodate the demand from attendees in 2026.

Ambassadors, dignitaries and business leaders

Hosted by the SiGMA Group alongside H.E. Maria Camilleri Calleja, the ambassador of Malta to the UAE and permanent representative of Malta to IRENA, an exclusive delegation of ambassadors, business leaders, and officials enjoyed a diplomatic business luncheon followed by a tour of the AIBC Eurasia expo. This highly anticipated event provided a unique platform for business leaders and dignitaries to discuss strategic economic growth areas, explore high-value investment opportunities, and engage with key policy shapers.

AIBC Eurasia also welcomed a delegation from Malta, with industry leaders and financial experts receiving a guided tour of the expo floor.

Prestigious awards and auction

The AIBC Awards gala, powered by Fastex, recognised businesses and individuals leading the conversation on forward-thinking tech. It handed out 26 awards in a ceremony held at the InterContinental Hotel Dubai Festival City’s elegant Al Baraha Ballroom. The surprise appearance of legendary footballer Gregory Van der Wiel to collect the Best Crypto Operator 2025 award on behalf of 1X added a touch of glamour to proceedings.

Towards the end of the evening, a charitable auction took place, raising €48,000 in support of Foundation projects taking place this year – including an extension to a hospital in Iquitos, Peru, and an MMA training and learning centre in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Leading the conversation: an expert-led lineup

The region enjoys a growing status as one of the best hubs for emerging tech, making it the perfect setting for discussions on everything from sustainable investment and ESG pursuits to the future of decentralised AI.

Contributing to content tracks across two stages, an expert-led lineup of speakers included well-known names such as Dr. Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO of Dubai Blockchain Centre, Dr. Sameer Al Ansari, who as CEO of RAKDAO, a dedicated ecosystem for digital asset companies, leads the charge for the UAE as an undoubted leader in the MENA region, Belal Jassoma, director of ecosystems at the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), Marcello Mari, founder of SingularityDAO, Dr. Jane Thomason, emeritus chair of the World Metaverse Council, and H.E. Laila Rahhal El Atfani, founder and CEO at Woman Business Circle.

“AIBC is one of those conferences very close to our heart here in Dubai. It was the first conference right after Covid. We were surprised by how many people came and how eager people were to do business,” enthused Dr Marwan Al Zarouni in his keynote.

Big names in the sporting world also made an appearance, with legendary footballers, Gregory Van der Wiel and Didier Droga delighting delegates with an appearance on stands for 1X Affiliate and MLB respectively.

Pitch perfect: finery markets and LiveDuel emerge victorious

The event team said: “We’re dedicated to supporting innovators shaping the future. This year, we went all out to empower startups working in cutting-edge fields like AI, blockchain, fintech, IoT, and beyond. Accelerator initiatives focused on unlocking the potential of pioneering technologies by offering startups the resources, mentorship, and support they need to thrive.”

Finery Markets and LiveDuel emerged victorious at the AIBC Pitch in Dubai, a high-stakes competition showcasing the most promising startups in emerging technology and offering valuable opportunities to connect with leading investors, VCs and accelerators. Held as part of AIBC Eurasia, the event brought together six companies making waves to compete for visibility, investment, and industry recognition.

Networking meets business

There´s no AIBC summit without great networking. From energising yoga sessions led by celebrity yoga master Allaoua Gaham to a deep dive experience, ice breakers set the tone for 2 great days ahead of business. Networking dinners took place throughout the event, effortlessly connecting an endless number of C-level executives, operators, suppliers, and affiliates.

The event came to a close with a final hurrah at PAPA Dubai – held in collaboration with Affiliate World – a premier affiliate marketing event. Since acquiring a percentage of AW last year, SiGMA and AW have held several events together, a boon for operators keen to meet top-tier affiliates.

Next up: SiGMA Africa

SiGMA will hold its third event for the African markets this March, returning to Cape Town´s GrandWest on March 10-12. Powered by Alea, the event is expected to attract 2,500 delegates, with over 150 speakers contributing to 2 days of conference discussions, a top-tier exhibition showcase backed by leading operators, suppliers, and affiliates, and unmatched networking opportunities designed to generate serious business.