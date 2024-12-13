Weekend Conversation Corner – December, 13

Welcome to the most recent instalment of our Focus Gaming News Weekend Conversation Corner, a brief examination of the week’s top headlines that have captivated audiences worldwide. As we condense the flurry of events into a concise and focused summary, we will delve into the key stories that have moulded the narrative, impacted policies, and sparked conversations. Join us as we cut through the chaos and provide a condensed snapshot of the week’s crucial developments, keeping you informed on what truly counts in today’s swiftly changing world.

Stay informed, stay inspired, and keep gaming on. And have a fantastic weekend ahead!

Fernando Saffores – Founder and CEO at Focus Gaming News

The Irish Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) and the new Gambling Regulatory Authority will divide responsibilities for handling complaints related to gambling adverts. The Irish Gambling Regulation Act has introduced new restrictions on gambling advertising, including bans on certain times for TV and radio ads, restrictions on content, and prohibitions on ads targeting children. The ASA will handle complaints related to its code of standards, while the Gambling Regulatory Authority will address complaints related to breaches of the new legislation. The goal is to ensure responsible gambling advertising and to quickly address public concerns. The new Irish gambling regulator is expected to start operating in mid-2025. Legal experts have noted changes in the new legislation, such as replacing the current AML legislation with a new licensing regime and updating definitions related to gambling services.

Two bills introduced in the Michigan Senate aim to increase taxes on online casino and sports betting. SB 1193 proposes a 0.1-point increase in the online sports betting tax rate, while SB 1194 suggests adding one percentage point to online casino tax rates based on operator revenue. The bills, co-sponsored by senators Singh and Moss, would amend existing laws and adjust tax distribution to benefit various funds and services. SB 1193 specifically targets non-tribal betting, as tribal betting rates cannot be changed by the state. The bills have been referred to the Senate Government Operations Committee for further review.

The UK government’s DCMS and the Gambling Commission are evaluating the impact of recent gambling reforms to address unintended consequences. The evaluation will include data collection, research methods, and involvement of the National Centre for Social Research. Specific measures like affordability checks and stake limits for online slots will be assessed through surveys, interviews, and monitoring. A lived experience panel will provide input from those affected by gambling harm. The review aims to understand the collective impact of policy measures and prioritize efforts accordingly. Stakeholders will be engaged, with more details expected in 2025. The announcement comes amidst concerns in the horseracing sector and upcoming reforms like a mandatory levy on operators. The Gambling Commission also released data showing stable gambling participation rates in Britain, with online gambling at 37% and in-person gambling at 29%.

The Brazilian Senate has postponed a vote on legislation to legalize land-based casinos in Brazil, delaying the decision until the new year. Senator Flávio Arns proposed the suspension of the vote, supported by 33 Senators, while the Ministry of Health evaluates the bill’s impact on healthcare systems. The bill, if passed, would allow various forms of gambling previously banned since 1946. Despite years of delays, Senator Irajá Abreu revived the bill, emphasizing its potential to create jobs. Meanwhile, the launch of Brazil’s regulated online gambling market faces challenges, with the Supreme Court addressing concerns about welfare funds being used for gambling. The Ministry of Finance has also issued new regulations on data transfers in the gambling industry. Operators have until December 13 to apply for authorization to operate in the market starting January 1.

The Brazilian gambling regulator, SPA, has approved 71 out of 114 license applications for online gambling ahead of the launch on January 1. Applicants had to meet criteria such as IT security, payment processing, AML protocols, and responsible gambling measures. Those approved must pay a fee of R$30m for a five-year license. All licensees must comply with the new regulatory framework from January 1, including existing grey market operators. Changes include prohibiting the use of welfare funds for gambling and advertising to under 18s. The Senate is considering sin taxes on some verticals, while a vote on legalizing land-based casinos has been postponed pending evaluation by the Ministry of Health. Bill No. 2,234/2022 would allow various forms of gambling previously banned in Brazil.