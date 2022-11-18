We Are Technology Group teams up with PixBet to launch PixJogos & Pixbet.tv

We Are Technology Group is proud to announce a brand new partnership with PixBet and its parent company PixStar.

Press release.- We Are Technology Group, in collaboration with Inside the Pocket, is proud to announce a brand new partnership with legendary Brazilian operator – PixBet and its parent company PixStar. Built by Brazilians for Brazilians, pixbet.com has become a household name in the Brazilian world of iGaming and betting.

PixBet has swiftly worked its way to the top of its game with an ever-expanding sports betting service that prides itself on having the fastest cashout times in Brazil courtesy of the PIX payment system.

We Are Technology Group is thrilled to be supplying two top services to PixBet, their outstanding video product to pixbet.tv and their thrilling Fantasy League products to F2P site pixjogos.com.

PixBet TV

Some may say Brazil is the home of football, arguably producing more football legends than any other country on the planet. So it’s no wonder that the next step in PixBet’s game was to sponsor some of the best-known teams in the country, including América-MG, Avai, Flamengo Goiás and Santos in Série A of the Brasileirão.

Naturally, the next move for the Brazilian giant was to branch out into broadcasting which led to the birth of pixbet.tv, an extensive football television service. Most exciting though, is the news that PixBet is the first Brazilian bookmaker to partner for the World Cup in Qatar, meaning they’ll get all the matches and latest news available for fans to watch.

PixBet founder, Ernildo Santos, said: “Being at the World Cup is a giant step for PixBet. We are very proud to have reached this level.”

It’s a real hat trick for We are Technology Group to scoop a win on this deal and partner up with PixBet TV to use their video services, especially with the World Cup in full swing.

Dave Hickey, head of Sports & Managed Services at We Are Technology Group, said: “Partnering with Pixbet has been an amazing journey so far. They are ambitious, daring and have a relentless drive to be the biggest and best Sportsbook in Brazil.

“With betting volumes continuously increasing for Pixbet it creates massive excitement on the trading floor of We Are Technology Group each day. We love working together with such a great team.”

Fans can check out all the latest video content, including breaking news stories, team arrivals and training, match previews, key player profiles and more.

PixJogos

As well as its main betting site pixbet.com and tv service pixbet.tv, PixBet also has a popular F2P site pixjogos.com. PixJogos combines Brazilians’ love of the beautiful game with their need for a constant supply of fun footie action!

Players can join in with a free-to-play soccer fantasy league on PixJogos, now using We Are Technology Group’s expert fantasy league products. Players can enjoy various tournaments and leagues and join in with all the fun for totally free.

We are Technology Group has launched two exciting free-to-play fantasy league games with PixJogo focusing on the World Cup. Players can enjoy Bolão do Milhão, a perfect introduction to the concept of spreads and favourites, predicting scores and revelling in the chance to become a millionaire. They can also take part in Previsões Da Copa, making World Cup Predictions and trying to play their way to the top of the leaderboard.

Dave Hickey also said: “Once again PixStar is changing the game. With their new Free-To-Play prediction game, they are giving the Brazilian people the opportunity to use their football knowledge to potentially win life-changing money with a 1 million BRL top prize to give away. It is another step in their incredible journey and gives customers another reason to be excited about every World Cup game.”

Hussain Naqi, founder and CEO of Inside The Pocket, said: “Pixbet were looking for acquisition and retention assistance to support their World Cup efforts and existing media partnerships. This is a landmark deal for us entering the Brazilian market, offering a fresh fleet of native and third-party products.

“We’re perfectly positioned to leverage this opportunity because we can diversify content, leverage consumer data and segment it for our clients as the Brazilian market takes shape over the next 12 months.

“Our complementary partners at marketing analytics and geolocation are also affording ITP unique consumer insights that will allow us to hyper-localise audience communication for the biggest football event on the globe and a host of mass-media sporting events on the horizon in 2023.”