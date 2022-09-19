Tennessee sports betting handle grows to $205.9m in August

The state reported $205.9m in bets, up 12.6 per cent compared to July and more than 40 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Bettors in Tennessee wagered $205.9m on sports in August, according to Tennessee’s Sports Wagering Advisory Council (SWAC). That’s a 12.6 per cent increase from July’s $182.8m and up 42.5 per cent growth compared to the same month in 2021.

Gross revenue generated by the state’s sportsbooks was $27.2m, a hold of 13.2 per cent. Both figures were up from July, ($18.2m and 9.9 per cent, respectively). The state received nearly $4.9m in tax receipts for August, lifting the annual total to date to $33.9m.

The year-to-date sports betting handle stands at $2.2bn, 60.3 per cent higher than at the same stage last year. According to the SWAC, there are currently 13 online sportsbook operators licenced to do business in Tennessee.

Hard Rock Sportsbook expands to Tennessee

Hard Rock Digital has announced the launch of its online Hard Rock Sportsbook in Indiana and Tennessee. Players in both states can now download the mobile app and place bets.

Hard Rock Digital chief executive and executive managing director Marlon Goldstein said: “We are excited to offer the legendary Hard Rock experience to our mobile sports betting players throughout Indiana and Tennessee.

“The successful debut of the Mystery Wheel is the latest example of the unique interactive experiences that can only be found at Hard Rock Sportsbook as well as our commitment to building the most entertaining app in the market.”