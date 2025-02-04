Swedish gambling regulator links loot boxes with risky gambling 

Spelinspektionen’s study suggests that young people who use loot boxes in video games are more likely to go on to develop gambling problems.

Sweden.- A new study submitted to the Swedish government by the national gambling regulator raises concerns about underage gambling and a possible link between loot boxes and risky gambling behaviour. Spelinspektionen’s report cites figures showing that young adults who used loot boxes as minors were more likely to go on develop gambling problems

The report appears to show a rise in underage gambling and links this with the influence of loot boxes in video games. Among the respondents who bought their first loot box before the age of 18, 62 per cent also gambled online for money as a minor. Meanwhile, 87 per cent of respondents now aged 18 to 24 and who bought loot boxes before they turned 15 displayed signs of risky gambling as adults.

The study found that 45 per cent of respondents had bought a loot box at some point, and 62 per cent had done so when they were aged under 18, with some as young as 12 at the time of their first purchase. The proportion of school-age males who showed signs of risky gambling behaviour rose from 7 per cent in 2021 to 14 per cent. For those aged 14, the number rose from 5 to 9 per cent. For females, the number remained flat.

The study suggests that there is some crossover from video games to gambling. Among respondents aged 16-17 who purchased loot boxes but had not yet gambled for money, most said they planned to gamble for money when they reached 18, the minimum legal age to gambling in Sweden. However, the study also appears to show a rise in underage gambling – both among men and women.

Skin gambling was found to be common among young men, and 57 per cent said they played more than they could afford.

The report also raises concerns about the prevalence of gambling advertising on social media and podcasts and online casino streaming, which more than half of respondents said they had seen. Sources of funds were another concern. While wages and student loans were cited as the main sources, some respondents mentioned taking out quick high-interest loans or even committing non-specified “criminal acts”.

