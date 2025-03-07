Shining in the Savannah spotlight: Uplatform at SiGMA Africa 2025

Zak Gusarov, Uplatform’s sales team lead, will be at SiGMA Africa to connect with industry leaders, share insights, and showcase the company’s tailored solutions for the African market.

Press release.- SiGMA Africa 2025 is bringing the igaming industry together in Cape Town from March 10-12, and Uplatform’s delegate, Zak Gusarov, sales team lead, will be there to connect with industry leaders, share insights, and showcase Uplatform’s tailored solutions for the African market.

In the spirit of Africa’s vibrant culture, he has already started embracing the local lingo, reflecting Uplatform’s commitment to understanding and engaging with the markets it serves. And as if that wasn’t exciting enough, Uplatform is also in the running for Best E-Sport Platform 2025 at the SiGMA Africa Awards! This nomination highlights the company’s dedication to delivering solutions that drive real success where it matters most.

The African igaming market continues to experience remarkable growth, fueled by increasing mobile penetration, a rapidly expanding player base, and the rise of localised payment solutions. With its diverse opportunities and dynamic landscape, Africa has become a key region for operators looking to scale their businesses. SiGMA Africa stands at the heart of this growth, providing opportunities for industry stakeholders to explore the latest trends, establish valuable connections, and embrace new opportunities.

Uplatform recognises that success in this market goes beyond offering one-size-fits-all or standard solutions. It requires a deep understanding of the unique challenges operators face.

Zak said: “Africa’s igaming scene is full of potential, but the real game-changer is understanding the operators and their challenges. That’s why we focus on tailored solutions that aren’t just effective but built for the realities of this market. With SiGMA Africa 2025 around the corner, I am super excited to connect with industry leaders and forge new relationships. And the chance to take home the Best E-Sport Platform award makes it even more thrilling.”

Why connect with Uplatform?

Solutions That Speak Africa’s Language—Uplatform delivers market-specific solutions tailored to Africa’s dynamic landscape. With SMS and Telegram betting options, top and low-tier league coverage, and multi-device compatibility, operators can reach players regardless of complicated infrastructure. Their platform also supports 500+ payment methods, including popular local African options, making transactions seamless.

A Hands-On Approach That Counts – With Uplatform, you get a hands-on approach, ensuring the support you need to grow your business effectively. Their agent scheme software helps operators capture offline players and expand their reach in emerging markets.

Built for Success, Backed by Results – Uplatform’s comprehensive offerings, including an all-in-one platform and massive sportsbook API, deliver the tools you need for real growth and profitability.

SiGMA Africa 2025 promises to be a landmark event where pioneers, innovators, and ambitious operators come together to shape the future of igaming. Zak is ready to meet, share insights, and explore how Uplatform can help operators achieve their goals.