Kaiyun Sports seals sponsorship deal with Aston Villa

The deal comes amid calls for a ban on gambling sponsorship in the Premier League.

Kaiyun Sports has been named official principal partner and official sleeve partner of the Premier League club.

UK.- The betting brand Kaiyun Sports has reached a sponsorship agreement with Aston Villa to become its official principal partner and official sleeve partner. The brand has developed an app melding sports and entertainment and says it will offer Villa fans an “immersive online and offline interactive service”.

Kaiyun Sports said it looked forward to “working with Aston Villa to write a new story of football co-operation”.

It said: “We will work together to create a safe online and offline interaction for users – a one-stop sports and entertainment platform, providing fans around the world with a top sports experience.”

Aston Villa chief commercial officer Nicola Ibbetson said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Kaiyun, a brand who share our challenger ambition. We look forward to working together, providing great experiences for fans.”

The deal comes just as the Premier League is to vote on a proposal to phase out front-of-shirt gambling sponsorship. Several groups are pushing for a complete ban on gambling sponsorship in the Premier League and across all English football.

Meanwhile, sportspeople are intensifying their legal challenges against the use of performance and tracking data by betting, gaming and data-processing companies. Some 1,400 present and former athletes involved in Project Red Card want £400m in damages.

According to the Athletic, letters of action have been issued, giving companies 28 days to respond or face notices ordering them to stop sharing athletes’ data. The sportspeople claim companies are selling their data without their consent and without giving them financial remunerations. They also claim that inaccurate data is sometimes sold, flagging examples of errors in stated player heights and ethnicities.