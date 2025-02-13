Soccer is the most popular sport in the world, and every weekend, millions of people across the globe tune in to watch the beautiful game. Many place football bets on their favorite teams or the weekend’s biggest match to increase the excitement.

Though it looks simple at first glance, betting on soccer is actually quite complicated. Understanding how to read betting odds is crucial for knowing how much of a return you’ll get. Moreover, it’s much harder to win than you might think.

In this comprehensive guide, you’ll discover everything you need to know about placing a bet on football games. From soccer betting sites to our top tips on winning, this comprehensive guide has you covered.

How to Understand Odds in Football

Soccer betting odds are calculated based on the probability of something happening. The amount of money you win will then be dictated by this. The payout is typically much smaller in games where one team is a heavy favorite.

Generally speaking, you’ll see odds presented in one of three different formats:

Fractional betting odds

Decimal betting odds

American betting odds

Fractional betting odds are paid out at even money when they’re 1/1. Anything above (e.g., 1/2) means winning less than the original stake, with the opposite being true if it’s something like 2/1 instead.

Decimal betting odds are mainly used in Europe. 2.00 is even money; below indicates that an outcome is more likely to occur. On the other hand, a price higher than 2.00 means that something is less likely to happen.

American betting odds are mainly used in the US. +100 is even money. A number with minus (-) next to it will pay out less, whereas + will pay more.

Regardless of your betting odds, the payout is roughly the same for an individual bet. You should use whichever one makes the most sense to you.

How Can I Bet on Soccer Games?

Your options for betting on soccer will largely depend on where you’re based. In some states, you can wager online and offline. Pennsylvania is one example.

But in other places, you can only wager online or offline. Before betting on a game, be sure to check the rules for the place in which you live.

Depending on where you are, you might be able to bet at a soccer game. However, this is more common in European countries than it is in the US. It’ll also depend on whether the team has an official betting partner or not.

How to Bet on Football Online

You will find many soccer betting sites to wager online, each of which has its own unique offerings. Many will let you place bets on all the big leagues, such as the English Premier League and German Bundesliga.

If you’re based in the US, some of the most popular ones are:

DraftKings

FanDuel

BetMGM

Bet365

Caesars Sportsbook

In the UK, you’ll find operators like:

SkyBet

Paddy Power

Ladbrokes

William Hill

Bet365 is also popular in the UK. Many of these places also have offline betting outlets.

When you win, you’ll normally receive the payouts directly to your account. From here, you can then withdraw them to your bank. Depositing is usually straightforward; you just have to pick your preferred payment method and enter the amount you’d like to bet.

How to Choose a Soccer Betting Website

Many football gambling sites are quite similar in terms of their odds, though there are certainly some differences you should look out for. Rather than focusing mainly on the odds, you should look at the overall betting experience and determine which one best fits your needs.

First and foremost, try the mobile app to ensure that it doesn’t crash repeatedly. Checking payout policies and choosing a sportsbook with fast deposit options is also wise.

You should also look at bonuses to see if there’s anything you can use to your advantage. Many sports betting websites have welcome bonuses and free bets that let you get an idea of which app works best for you.

How to Bet on Soccer Games at the Stadium

Depending on where you are, you might be able to bet at the stadium. If this is the case, you’ll normally find a sportsbook either on the concourse or outside. Here, you can bet on the final result and other markets.

If you win, you can go to these sportsbooks again to collect your winnings. The odds will often be similar to online, but they might not be as real-time as the former because, by nature, they are less interactive.

How to Bet on Soccer Matches at Land-Based Sportsbooks

Some casinos also have sportsbooks. Here, you can watch soccer games on a TV screen; you’ll often find a bar available if you want to enjoy some drinks and food at the same time.

You can normally place bets in the same way you would while at a stadium. You can pick odds from a screen in many cases and pay at the terminal. If you win, there will normally be someone on hand to check your slip and pay out your winnings.

How Can I Win at Soccer Betting?

Winning a soccer bet requires a mixture of luck and skill, and you should expect to lose more often than you win. Nonetheless, you can improve your chances of winning by implementing a few tactics.

Below, you’ll find the top things to consider when you wager on soccer matches.

Don’t Bet on Heavy Favorites

Heavy favorites might seem like an easy way to win money, but the return on investment is not worthwhile. At best, you’ll win a small fraction compared to the amount you stake. Moreover, you often need to wager a lot of money to see significant winnings.

However, heavy favorites are not guaranteed to win. Shocks happen all the time in soccer, and if you lose, you won’tget your stake back. You’ll also probably be more frustrated than would otherwise be the case.

Ideally, you should avoid anything shorter than 1/2 odds.

Look for Player Markets

Betting on results can be difficult, and finding odds worth wagering on is also sometimes challenging. Player markets often provide better value for money, especially in a game where one team is the overwhelming favorite.

Look at any time scorer and “number of shots” markets, in addition to the chances of someone receiving a card. Think away from the strikers; is there one player who typically scores against a certain team, for example?

Place Small Accumulators

New players often place big accumulators, which is when they bet on the outcomes of many matches at once. It’s very easy to get blinded by the potential winnings, but you must also remember that the odds of these coming through are much smaller.

If you’re going to bet on multiple games, wager on no more than five. 3-4 is the ideal amount in general. Choosing different leagues for each game is also a good way to spread your risk more effectively.

Beware of Odds That Seem Too Good to be True

It’s very easy to see a big team with relatively long odds. But while this might pay off, it’s very often a red flag to avoid.

The odds might be short for multiple reasons. Maybe they’re visiting a difficult place, or perhaps they have lots of injuries. Generally speaking, you should use your gut and avoid it if something looks like it’s too good to be true.

Consider Betting on Outcomes Other Than the Result

Betting on more specific outcomes might be more difficult, but it can lead to better odds. For example, you could bet on a specific score if you have a good feeling about something happening one way or another.

You can also wager on different markets, such as the number of corners a team might have. Most of the time, you’ll get better value in these markets than would otherwise be the case.

Try Season-Long Bets

Although it’s common to bet on the weekend’s games, you can also try placing season-long bets instead. For these, you’ll bet on the outcomes of a season instead of individual games. For example, you might choose who will win a cup competition or the end-of-season playoffs.

You’ve got more wiggle room with these kinds of bets because you aren’t reliant on an individual result. However, they’re still not guaranteed to win. To spread your risk more effectively, consider each-way bets or broader ones where the team needs to finish within a position range instead. These have lower odds, but they’re also less risky.

Use Cash Out Wisely

Cashing out is available in most betting apps these days, but many people use it incorrectly. You shouldn’t cash out as soon as a profit becomes available unless you’re not feeling great about the bet coming in. The cash-out amount is pretty much always less than what you’ll actually win if the bet is successful.

Instead, you should use cash out if you’re watching a game and the team you wagered on doesn’t look comfortable. You can also pick this option if it’s getting close to the end of the match and you’re happy with the overall amount.

Note that cashing out is suspended during key moments, such as a team scoring. Your payout amount will also vary depending on numerous factors, such as how long it is left and what the current state of things looks like.

Is Soccer Betting Legal in the US?

Soccer betting is legal in some US states, and things have grown significantly since PASPA was repealed in 2018. Some of the states where you can wager on sports include Tennessee, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Colorado.

In some states, you can bet both online and offline. However, you can only choose one or the other in other places. Most of the time, you need to be at least 21 years old.

Everything You Need to Know About How to Bet on a Football Game and How to Win Soccer Bets

Soccer betting is quite difficult if you’re a beginner, even if you have comprehensive knowledge of the game. You need to think about numerous factors, such as which markets you’ll wager on and the number of games you wish to include in your bet. Understanding different odds is also crucial.

You can often bet on soccer online and offline, though rules will differ depending on your jurisdiction. It’s also important that you pick the right place to wager based on your preferences, needs, and interests. Having read this guide, you should now have all the information you need to bet on soccer more effectively.

