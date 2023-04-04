Christian Stuart to step down as BetMakers’ North American CEO

Stuart steps down after over a year in the role.

US.- BetMakers Technology Group has announced that Christian Stuart will step down as chief executive of its North American business after over a year in the role. Stuart has led the developer’s regional operation since January 2022.

Before working with BetMakers, he spent more than 11 years at Caesars Entertainment, where he served in different positions such as head of Caesars Sports & Online Gaming and executive vice president of gaming and interactive entertainment. He also worked at Caesars Entertainment EMEA and with Harrah’s New Orleans.

BetMakers’ executive chairman Matt Davey said: “Whilst we are still in the early phase of our restructuring, I am pleased to see the progress the team has made both internally and with our key industry stakeholders.

“At our core, we rely on great technology and strong relationships, which Christian has delivered well on both fronts. I am proud of what he has achieved during his time with us. Moving forward, we will continue to execute on market expansion and a relentless focus on optimising our business.”

Stuart commented: “It has been a pleasure working with the team and advancing the interests of the company here in the US. I am confident we will see the company go from strength to strength as the US market expands.”

In 2022, BetMakers Technology Group launched fixed-odds betting on horseracing in New Jersey, adding pari-mutuel bets at Monmouth Park. The launch was made possible through a partnership between BetMakers Technology Group, the New Jersey Thoroughbred Horseman Association, and Darby Development.