Buzz Bingo appoints Jennifer Day as new non-executive director

Jennifer Day has joined the Buzz Bingo board.

UK.- Buzz Bingo has named Jennifer Day as a new non-executive director on its board. With a background in digital transformation, Day was formerly managing director at media company Sky Digital before joining its board as a non-executive director.

At Sky UK and Ireland, Day led the business’s marketing team in product design and development and the customer journey on Sky.com and the My Sky App digital platforms.

John Kelly OBE, Buzz Bingo’s non-executive chairman, said: “We’re thrilled that Jennifer is joining our board. She brings with her exceptional experience in driving digital brands which will prove invaluable to us as we continue our omni channel journey and build on our success as the market leader in retail bingo.”

Day said: “I’m excited to be able to support the Buzz Bingo board as it continues on its journey to be an omni-channel operator.

“While its online platform only launched three years ago, it is already one of the leading online Bingo brands in the UK. In my role as non-executive director, I’ll be advising on how we build on that success using my experience gained across entertainment, retail and financial services sectors.”

Buzz bingo has around 90 land-based bingo halls in the UK. In July 2020, the brand announced the permanent closure of 26 bingo halls with around 500 job losses.