Boxing is one of the most lucrative sports out there, and it’s also incredibly fun to watch and be a part of. Unsurprisingly, you can bet on many different betting markets to really increase the excitement.

Before you wager on your first boxing match, understanding how boxing odds work is a good idea. Keep reading, and you’ll learn how to read odds in boxing, the different types of bets available, and more.

Understanding Odds in Boxing Gambling

Depending on where you’re based and the types of bets you place, you might see odds portrayed differently. There are three types: Fractional, American, and decimal.

Although each one pays back the same odds, it’s still worth knowing how they work. That way, you can read the odds on each market more effectively. Here’s how to understand all three of them.

Fractional

Fractional betting odds are mainly used in the UK. You will, as the name suggests, read these as fractions. Even money is 1/1, and sometimes, you’ll also see this presented as “EVS” or “Evens”. It depends largely on the sportsbook you use.

When looking at fractional boxing odds, it’s important to note the placement number. If the first number is bigger (e.g. 6/5), the odds are shorter. The bigger the difference between the two numbers is, the higher the payout. However, your bet will also be less likely to win.

On the other hand, a bigger second number (e.g. 2/5) means that the bet is odds-on. It’s more likely to happen, but the payout will be smaller. You need to balance probability with value.

See Also: How big is the sports betting industry and how works?

Decimal

Decimal odds are mainly used in Europe, which is why you might sometimes see them referred to as “decimal betting odds”. Even money is 2.00, while anything lower (e.g. 1.50) is odds-on. On the other hand, anything bigger than 2.00 is a longer bet.

Like fractional bets, you’ll need to balance value and probability. It’s also worth thinking about how much money you need to stake in order to get a reasonable return. For example, a bet of 1.50 will perhaps need a bigger stake than something over 2.00 would.

American

If you’re based in the US, you’ll probably use American betting odds for your boxing bets. 100 is even money when using American betting odds.

Though these might seem initially confusing for a European to understand, American betting odds are actually quite simple. Anything with a minus symbol (e.g. -200) is more likely to happen.

On the other hand, any bet with a + symbol (e.g. +150) is less likely to occur.

The Different Types of Boxing Bets

Before we look at the best places to place a boxing bet, knowing the different types is very important. Below are the three most common options, and all of them are worth looking at if you’re a beginner.

Moneyline Boxing Bets

Moneyline bets are the most common type. These are very simple in theory; you place money on the fighter you think will win. In addition to moneyline, you’ll also hear these occasionally referred to as outright winner bets.

It doesn’t matter how the fighter you’ve picked wins, as long as they’re victorious. If you’re particularly confident about someone’s chances, this is an ideal betting option. Odds can represent good or bad value depending on the fight itself and what the other markets are like.

See Also: What Are the Odds? How to Read Betting Odds and More

Method of Victory

Method of victory is one of the more intriguing types of boxing bets. Rather than just picking who you think will win the fight, you also determine how you think they’ll be victorious. This can be via knockout (KO), a judge’s decision, or something else.

The odds for these types of bets are often bigger than if you wager on the outright winner, since there are more pieces that need to come together. If you know a certain boxer’s fighting style or you’ve observed familiar patterns in recent fights, this market can present very good value.

Over/Under

Over/under bets can also present good value for money if you know how to use them correctly. With these types of bets, you wager on the rough number of rounds you think it’ll take for the fight to be decided.

This type of bet is good because you don’t need to think too much about a specific round in which the win will occur. Instead, you just need to be right within a range. The odds will again vary depending on what you choose.

Placing Boxing Bets Online: The Best Place to Bet on Boxing

Before betting online, it’s a good idea to vet your options and determine which one best fits your needs. You should make your choice based on numerous factors, such as:

Deposit and withdrawal times

App/website responsiveness and interface

The price of odds available

Customer support

Based on those criteria, here are some of the best places to bet online.

DraftKings: Popular particularly among sports bettors for its excellent app interface and comprehensive market offerings. Available across many US states, but not so much further afield.

FanDuel: Often seen as the main competitor to DraftKings, FanDuel another fantastic option for betting on sports – including boxing. Odds are competitive and you’ll also get a great user experience on its site.

Bet365: Available in the UK and the US, Bet365 is another of the biggest sportsbooks that offers multiple markets on boxing. You can wager on all the main fights with Bet365, and it’s also well-known for its live betting capabilities.

Caesars: One of the US’s largest casino brands, Caesars also offers a comprehensive sportsbook offering. Boxing is one part of this. If you’re already a Caesars member, this is a fantastic option for betting.

BetMGM: Also known in the US for its casino chain MGM Grand, BetMGM is one of the country’s fastest-growing sportsbooks. You’ll find all the big fights, along with some more unique ones, here.

To use any of these sportsbooks, you’ll need to verify your age and identity. Once you’ve done that, consider looking for bonuses to try them out and see which one works best for you.

How to Place MGM Boxing Bets

If you’re visiting a physical MGM Grand casino, you might want to know how to place boxing bets in person. Many of its hotel/casino complexes have a dedicated BetMGM sportsbook, and here, you can bet on boxing both before the fight and while it’s ongoing.

The closing times are quite early most of the time, which can be an issue since many boxing events take place at night. In these cases, you can always go to the casino cage instead. To gather your winnings, bring proof of your bet and anything else you might need to verify your identity.

A Simple Guide to Boxing Odds and Bets

Once you understand boxing betting odds, you’ll have a much easier time placing wagers. You will find multiple types of bets available, ranging from outright winner to method of victory. Knowing enough about each boxer is vital for ensuring that you give yourself the best possible chance of winning. Knowing the different ways to read bets is also wise. Though they won’t change your payout, you will at least understand what you can get more effectively. You should now have all the info you need to place boxing bets, having read this guide.

See Also: Your Complete Guide to Hard Rock Sports Betting