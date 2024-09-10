Wynn Macau to sponsor 3×3 basketball event

It’s the second time Wynn Macau has sponsored the 3X3 Greater Bay Area Tour.

Macau.- Wynn Macau will sponsor the 3X3 Greater Bay Area Tour 2024. It’s the second time the casino operator has sponsored the event. In a press release, the company said it seeks to continue promoting sports development in the Greater Bay area.

The tournament will kick off on September 18 in Hong Kong and will continue with regional contests in Shenzhen, Hengqin, Guangzhou, and Macau. The finals are scheduled to take place from October 11 to 13 at Wynn Palace.

Regional competitions will focus on men’s events, allowing a maximum of 32 teams to register in each city. The top three teams from each regional competition will advance to the men’s finals, where 16 women’s teams will also compete. The prize money and awards package totals MOP800,000 (US$99,685).