Wynn Macau opens medical centre at Wynn Palace

The new medical centre offers physical therapy treatments and exercise programs.

Macau.- Wynn Macau has announced the opening of the EliteKinesio Medical Centre at The Spa at Wynn Palace. The company said the centre is the first of its kind in Macau to offer physical therapy treatments at a spa.

The centre will provide health services, personalised treatment plans, and new “Touchless Well-Being Enhancements such as Float Therapy; Red Light Therapy; Vibration and Sound Therapy as well as Cryotherapy.” The centre also offers exercise programmes, musculoskeletal management, treatment of sports injuries, whole-body fascia balancing, posture correction, movement training and postpartum recovery.

The casino operator stated: “Through these new health and wellness offerings, Wynn aims to contribute to the big health industry and boost Tourism + Wellness programs in line with the Macao SAR Government’s 1+4 appropriate diversification development strategy.”

Macau’s six casino operators pledged to hold events and make non-gaming investments as part of their new concessions.