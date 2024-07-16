Wynn Macau EBITDA to reach US$300m in Q2, analysts say

JP Morgan Securities expects Wynn Macau’s EBITDA to be down 11.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Macau.- Analysts at JP Morgan Securities have predicted that Wynn Macau operations generated property-level earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation, and rent (EBITDAR) of approximately US$300m in the second quarter of 2024. The figure would be down 11.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter and below the analysts’ previous estimate of US$313m.

Joseph Greff, Ryan Lambert, and Samuel Nielsen also raised forecast for Wynn Macau’s share of second-quarter market-wide GGR to 13 per cent at MOP56.43bn (US$7.02bn). They expect property-level net revenues of US$935m for the three months ending June 30.

In the first quarter of this year, Wynn Macau reported operating revenue of US$998.6m, up 9.7 per cent sequentially and up 66.4 per cent when compared to last year. The company recorded adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, amortisation, and rent (EBITDAR) of US$339.6m, up 14.3 per cent sequentially and 118 per cent from the prior-year period.