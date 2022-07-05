Vietnam’s Hoiana casino resort opens new hotel

The Hoiana casino resort is located in the Vietnamese province of Quang Nam.

Vietnam.- The Hoiana club resort has announced the launch of New World Hoiana Hotel with 476 rooms. The resort, located in the Vietnamese province of Quang Nam, had already opened the Hoiana Hotel & Suites, which has over 140 suites. It expects to open two other hotels on a phased basis.

The province of Quang Nam is a major tourist destination in Vietnam, whose tourism sector has been deeply affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. It hoped to attract 1.7 million foreign tourists and 4.2 million local tourists in 2022.

In 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, Quang Nam received 7.6 million tourists, half of them foreigners.

In April, Suncity Group Holdings, which holds about 34 per cent of Hoiana casino resort, reported that the casino operator recorded a cumulative loss of VND5.67tn (US$248.1m) up to January.