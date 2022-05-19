Vietnam: Ho Chi Min City proposes to pilot casino gaming for locals

The Ho Chi Minh People’s Committee has proposed a pilot with casinos at five-star hotels.

Vietnam.- Ho Chi Min City has put itself forward to pilot the opening of casinos for Vietnamese citizens. The pilot scheme would only extend to casinos at five-star rated hotels.

There are currently no casinos in Ho Chi Min City although there are about 10 to 15 VIP clubs with slot machines in five-star hotels. Vietnamese citizens are only permitted to enter one casino on the southern island of Phu Quoc and one in Van Don, in the northern province of Quang Ninh, and locals must meet an income requirement to play there.

The Ho Chi Minh People’s Committee’s proposal submitted to the city’s National Assembly delegation would allow casinos at five-star hotels, which would be allowed to admit both tourists and locals aged over 18 to enter the gaming floors. The goal is to take the concept to the Party Central Committee at its next session.

