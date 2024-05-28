Uplatform gears up for SiGMA Asia 2024 and “Let U_Lead the competition”

In its booth G714, the company invites visitor to experience igaming new products.

The presence of Uplatform at SiGMA Asia 2024 guarantees many activities and networking experiences.

Press release.- Uplatform takes the spotlight at SiGMA Asia 2024, set to unfold from June 3 to 5 in Manila, Philippines. Positioned at booth G714, the company invites attendees to delve into a world where cutting-edge technology intersects with expertise in the Asian igaming market. In this event, U_Lead the competition.

George, the sales manager at Uplatform, eagerly anticipates the upcoming event, recognizing its importance as a key opportunity to build connections and introduce the latest offerings designed specifically for the Asian market, “Our focus will be on showcasing our comprehensive suite of solutions, diverse igaming content portfolio; including casino and sportsbook offerings, and cutting-edge technological advancements, all adapted to meet the unique preferences and needs of the Asian region.”

In addition, Uplatform is set to unveil its latest innovations, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions tuned to the ever-evolving demands of the Asian igaming sector, Uplatform stands ready to cater to myriad preferences.

With an extensive array of over 200 sports in line, including popular sports like basketball, cricket, UFC, badminton, and football, a staggering 1.5 million global pre-match and live events, and access to 16,500+ casino games from top-tier providers, U_Lead the game with Uplatform.

Its commitment to regionalization sets Uplatform apart, providing tailored content and localization tools. From support for multiple languages to diverse odds formats and specialized Asian perspectives, Uplatform ensures a good user experience.

Moreover, with various payment options, including local and alternative methods, convenience for users across the region is paramount. Supported by a dedicated team, Uplatform is dedicated to forging strong partnerships with clients, guiding them through every phase of their projects, and delivering personalized services to optimize success.

SiGMA Asia 2024 is set to be an enthralling event within the igaming sector, attracting industry leaders, experts, and professionals from across the region. With a dynamic lineup of keynote addresses, panel discussions, workshops, and exhibitions, SiGMA Asia is an indispensable platform for networking and knowledge exchange.

Thus, the presence of Uplatform reaffirms the company’s dedication to fostering the advancement of the Asian igaming market. With Uplatform at SiGMA Asia 2024, U_Lead the journey towards success in Asia’s dynamic markets.