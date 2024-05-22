Tinian considers online gambling at a public hearing

The Tinian and Aguiguan Legislative Delegation’s hearing debated a bill that would legalise online gambling.

Northern Mariana Islands.- The Tinian and Aguiguan Legislative Delegation held a public hearing on On Tuesday (May 21) about Senate Local Bill 23-5, which seeks to permit internet gaming on Tinian. The hearing at Tinian Public Library was attended by Tinian mayor Edwin P. Aldan, members of the Tinian Municipal Council, the Tinian Casino Gaming Control Commission (TCGCC), attorney general Edward Manibusan and members of the public.

Senate Local Bill 23-5, authored by senator Jude U. Hofschneider, proposes to grant the TCGCC the authority to issue 20-year internet gaming licences to investors interested in developing online gaming. The bill does not set a limit on the number of licences that the TCGCC can issue.

According to Mariana’s Variety, the bill aims to enhance the competitiveness of Tinian’s gaming industry while ensuring compliance with US law. One of the stipulations is the implementation of age-verification software to prevent minors from accessing online gaming platforms.

Currently, Tinian is home to the only operating casino in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI). The Tinian Diamond Casino was developed by the Big Investment Group under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program.